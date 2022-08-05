Marine Link
Monday, August 22, 2022
Excelerate, Engro Exploring LNG Regasification in Pakistan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2022

(Photo: Excelerate Energy)

Excelerate Energy said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Engro Eximp FZE, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, to evaluate the possibility of establishing a regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing business with maximum participation from Pakistan’s private sector.

"This collaboration has the potential to increase the private sector’s participation in Pakistan’s LNG sector and enhance Pakistan’s energy security by opening new regasified LNG supply avenues for businesses and consumers," Excelerate said. 

