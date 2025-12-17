Erik Lyrvall Appointed to Cavotec’s Group Management

Cavotec has appointed Erik Lyrvall, Head of Strategy and M&A, as a member of Cavotec’s Group Management. Erik joined Cavotec in autumn 2024 when he took up the position of Head of Strategy.

In his role, Erik is responsible for driving the group’s strategic direction, leading M&A activities, evaluating partnerships and go-to-market strategies, and recommend initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Before joining Cavotec, Erik served as Head of the Transformation Office at Intrum 2021–2024, where he led the group’s strategy execution and major strategic projects. Prior to that, Erik was Jr Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company focusing on strategy and transformation projects.

He holds an MSc in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.