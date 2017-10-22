Exercise Enhances Maritime Security

Exercise LUMBAS is an annual bi-lateral exercise between the Australia and the Philippines, and is being undertaken concurrently to the Royal Australian Navy’s visit to the region.

The long standing and close working relationship between Australia and the Philippines was reinforced with amphibious giant, HMAS Adelaide hosting a visit and capability briefing to participants.

Royal Australian Navy, Philippine Navy and other Philippine Government Agencies aim to develop and enhance procedures for the conduct of maritime support operations and maritime interdiction operation throughout the Philippines as a result.

HMA Ships Adelaide and Darwin were in the Philippines as part of a joint task group deployment to the region focussed on international engagement.

Commander of both the Task Group and the Canberra-class amphibious ship, Captain Jonathan Earley, welcomed exercise participants onboard.

“HMAS Adelaide is a key capability for the Australian Defence Force and other Government agencies that can respond and support maritime operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery, throughout the region,” Captain Earley said.

“I look forward to continuing to work together and learn from each other as our countries work to protect our maritime borders.”

“We highly value our defence relationship, which is strengthened through continued engagement between our two countries that dates back to the Second World War.”

Australia has a comprehensive Defence Cooperation Program with the Philippines that includes maritime security, counter-terrorism, law and leadership, airworthiness and logstics, training and exercises.

Cooperation and training like Exercise LUMBAS demonstrates the strong partnership between the countries to improve interoperability and enhance maritime security capabilities. (LCDR Helen Ward (author), LSIS Peter Thompson (photographer)