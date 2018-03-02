EXMAR’s New VLGCs to Run on LPG

Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.

Both vessels will be constructed by Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction at its Subic Bay shipyard in the Philippines for delivery within the third quarter of 2020.

The MAN Diesel & Turbo engines will use part of the onboard LPG cargo for the vessels’ propulsion.