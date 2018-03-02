EXMAR’s New VLGCs to Run on LPG
Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.
Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe