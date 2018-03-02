Marine Link
Friday, March 2, 2018

EXMAR’s New VLGCs to Run on LPG

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2018

Two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings being constructed for Belgian owner EXMAR will be equipped with main engines that will use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel.

 
Both vessels will be constructed by Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction at its Subic Bay shipyard in the Philippines for delivery within the third quarter of 2020.
 
The MAN Diesel & Turbo engines will use part of the onboard LPG cargo for the vessels’ propulsion.
 
EXMAR has contracted the vessels to serve long-term commitments with Statoil ASA of Norway for worldwide LPG transportation.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News