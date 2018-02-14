Cochin Shipyard: Accident Caused By Explosion Near A/C Plant
The Director, Factories & Boilers has visited the spot and recorded his observations.
As per the preliminary assessment, the accident has been caused by a momentary explosion of high impact that has occurred near the A/C plant, which is situated above the Ballast Tank. The probable location of the explosion was identified based on the nature of the deflections on the bulkheads (Steel walls) and the damage extant observed during the inspection.