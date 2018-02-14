Marine Link
Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Cochin Shipyard: Accident Caused By Explosion Near A/C Plant

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 14, 2018

The Director, Factories & Boilers has visited the spot and recorded his observations.

 

As per the preliminary assessment, the accident has been caused by a momentary explosion of high impact that has occurred near the A/C plant, which is situated above the Ballast Tank. The probable location of the explosion was identified based on the nature of the deflections on the bulkheads (Steel walls) and the damage extant observed during the inspection. 

