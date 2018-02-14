Cochin Shipyard: Accident Caused By Explosion Near A/C Plant

Related News

Shipbreaking Case Against Seatrade in Dutch Court

For the first time in Europe, Public Prosecutors are bringing criminal charges against a ship owner – Seatrade – for having…

Trump Proposes $200 Mln Budget for BSEE

President Donald Trump today proposed a $199.9 million Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 budget for the Bureau of Safety and Environmental…

Britain Reviewing Risks to its Satellite-Reliant Infrastructure

Britain is reviewing its reliance on satellite-based technology for critical infrastructure including the Global Positioning…

Fincantieri Launches FREMM Frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia

Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri has launched the FREMM Frigate, ITS Antonio Marceglia for the Italian Navy, during a ceremony…

Viking Life-Saving Equipment is ‘Polar Code Ready’

It’s been a full year since the International Maritime Organization (IMO) launched the Polar Code to enhance the protection…

WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference

Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.

Search Resumes for Malaysian Flight MH370

A U.S.-based company has begun searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Malaysia said on Tuesday, as it tries to solve…

NYK Cautions of Illegal Conducts in Chinese Subsidiary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) said that it has discovered that there is a possibility that former locally hired management…

MOL Allies with NCC

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a capital and business alliance agreement with chemical tank…

US-built Survey Vessel Bound for Israel

A new 32’ x 11’ survey catamaran constructed by Washington based boat builder Armstrong Marine for an Israeli engineering…

Three Dead After Refugee Boat Capsizes Near Turkey

Three people died and four were missing on Tuesday after a refugee boat carrying eight people capsized in a river that flows between Turkey and Greece, a spokeswoman…