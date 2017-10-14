Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extensions for Two Rigs

Maersk Drilling has been awarded two contract extensions in the North Sea. Both rigs have recently been re-activated to the North Sea from warm stacking. The estimated duration of the two extensions is 105 days.

The high efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolve has been awarded a contract extension by Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for the drilling of a third well in the ongoing drilling campaign in the North Sea. The drilling of the third well will take place in the Dutch Sector and the work scope includes drilling as well as potential testing and completion activities.

Maersk Resolve is currently drilling the first well of the contract with Wintershall Noordzee B.V. in the UK sector and will soon move to the Dutch Sector to commence the second well. The duration of the contract extension is up to approximately 90 days and brings the duration of the contract with Wintershall Noordzee B.V. from the original 160-190 days to a total of 210-280 days with further options included.

In addition, Maersk Drilling has entered into another extension of the contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands for the high efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolute. The extension covers two work overs at the Haven platform and brings the contract duration from the current 140 days to approximately 155 days.

“I am pleased that our services have been well received by Wintershall Noordzee B.V. as well as Petrogas E&P Netherlands. Both customer relationships are new and it is very rewarding to be able to leverage our extensive experience in the North Sea and support our customers’ business by delivering safe and efficient drilling operations with rigs and crews that are prepared to work across the UK, Dutch and Danish parts of the North Sea,” says Maersk Drilling’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lars Østergaard.

Maersk Resolute and Maersk Resolve were warm-stacked in Esbjerg and were recently re-activated to commence operation in the North Sea. The rigs were delivered on time to the customers and have both had a rig uptime of over 99% since commencing work.