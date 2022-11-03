ExxonMobil Books Maersk Nomad SSV for Operations in Guyana

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil has chartered the Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) Maersk Nomad for a minimum one-year contract, supporting its field development activities offshore Guyana.

Maersk Nomad will be operating with two ROVs onboard, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drillships currently operating offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block.

The first charter is expected to start in mid-November 2022, out of Georgetown, Guyana.

ExxonMobil last month made two new discoveries at the Yarrow-1 and Sailfin-1 wells on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The discoveries, which are the eighth and ninth this year, will add to the block’s previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Since 2015, ExxonMobil has made more than 30 discoveries on the block.