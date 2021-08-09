ExxonMobil Initiates ULSFO, LSFO Barge Deliveries in New Zealand

ExxonMobil has started barge deliveries of two grades of IMO-compliant, low-sulfur marine fuel, namely, DMA 0.001%S [Ultra Low Sulfur Marine Diesel] and DMB 0.01%S [Low Sulfur Marine Diesel] at the Port of Tauranga, New Zealand, enhancing its offer in the Asia Pacific region.

The arrival of MT Kormako, the first and only bunker barge in Port of Tauranga, enhances ExxonMobil’s bunkering operation at the Port of Tauranga as fuel deliveries are now available for vessels berthed at Sulfur Point along with land-based refuelling for those moored at the port. The development is also excpeted to help reduce wait times for ships looking to refuel in the Port.



