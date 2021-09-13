Fairbanks Morse Defense Acquires Hunt Valve Company, Inc.

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Hunt Valve Company Inc., a specialty manufacturer of naval valves and electromechanical actuators. This acquisition expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense, and industrial customers – including its support for and offerings to the U.S. Nuclear Navy.

The transaction includes Hunt Valve, the Hunt Valve Actuator Division, MB Valve (Montreal Bronze), and Pima Valve, LLC.

“Our core customers value quality, reliability, and convenience, and the addition of Hunt Valve to the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand allows us to enhance the customer experience by offering a wider range of aftermarket support services through a single vendor,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “Hunt Valve has a great senior leadership team that has built a strong brand with a solid customer base, and we welcome them to the Fairbanks Morse Defense team.”

With facilities located in Salem, Ohio, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Hunt Valve is considered an expert at engineering innovative fluid power solutions for its core defense and industrial customers. Through its four brands, Hunt Valve specializes in manufacturing durable and reliable severe-duty valves, complementary engineered components, and system solutions that can withstand the harshest environments and the toughest applications. Its valves and actuators are used aboard surface ships and submarines, including the Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine, and Ford-class aircraft carriers. Customers include the U.S. Navy, U.S. Navy shipyards, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Defense Logistics Agency.

“Opportunities to serve the defense industries are increasing with the need to support aging vessels, and that outlook remains strong with the rapid addition of new platforms to various fleets,” said Charles Ferrer, Hunt Valve CEO. “Becoming part of the Fairbanks Morse Defense team places us in a better position to leverage these opportunities and to accelerate our growth.”

In recent years, FMD has expanded its capabilities, inventory, and geographic presence with several key acquisitions to better serve the defense industry. In January 2021, FMD acquired motor and control solutions provider Ward Leonard. FMD also acquired diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider BRECO International in November 2020.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Fairbanks Morse Defense and Arcline.