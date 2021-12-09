Fairbanks Morse Defense Acquires Welin Lambie

U.S.-based marine defense provider Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has acquired Welin Lambie, a U.K.-based manufacturer of davits used specifically for the launch and recovery of all types of craft from ships or shore-based installations.

The acquisition further expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense and commercial marine customers, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Additionally, FMD’s acquisition of Welin Lambie enhances its product and service offerings for future uncrewed ship programs, as davits that launch and recover crafts and mission packages are expected to be increasingly critical in uncrewed environments, the company said.

“As naval forces around the world upgrade existing vessels and expand their fleets, the demand for local, high-quality aftermarket services is greater than ever before,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. “Our acquisition of Welin Lambie brings Fairbanks Morse Defense one step closer to becoming a full-service provider for our core marine customers so we can better support their mission-critical operations. Welin Lambie’s products and services easily align with our service solutions, and we’re excited to have them join the FMD brand.”

Over many decades, Welin Lambie has established strong relationships with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Its products are installed on a wide variety of vessels stationed worldwide, including U.S. Navy amphibious vessels, LCS vessels, CVN aircraft carriers, USCG cutters, and frigates for the Royal Saudi Navy currently under construction at Marinette Marine.

In recent years, FMD has expanded its capabilities, inventory, and geographic presence with several key acquisitions to better serve the defense industry. So far this year, FMD acquired Hunt Valve, a specialty naval valve manufacturer, and Ward Leonard, a motor and control solutions provider. FMD also acquired diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider BRECO International in November 2020.