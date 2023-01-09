Fairbanks Morse Defense Launches Its First High-speed Engine

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is expanding its naval defense capabilities by offering the nForcer FM 175D engine, the defense contractor's first engine designed for high-speed applications. With more power density than competing high-speed engines in the maritime defense marketplace, the nForcer FM 175D is best suited to support the substantial power and propulsion needs of the Navy's unmanned programs.

"The Navy's future fleet will be electric, and the power requirements for each vessel to support advanced weapons and detection systems alongside standard operations will be greater than anything else we've seen over the past 20-30 years," said George Whittier CEO at FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. "Fairbanks Morse Defense has provided the Navy with some of the most trusted power and propulsion systems on the planet for nearly 100 years, making us uniquely qualified to support the Navy's future efforts to protect the freedom of the seas with this high-speed engine."

The nForcer FM 175D engine will be available with 12, 16, or 20 cylinders and includes a 175-millimeter bore for mechanical or electric propulsion for onboard power generation. It operates at 1,800 – 2,000 RPMs and has a power output rating of 1,740 – 4,400 kW, making it one of the most powerful high-speed engines in the market.

FMD anticipates the nForcer FM 175D engine will be ready to integrate with naval fleets within the next two years.