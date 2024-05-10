Fairplay Towage Orders Two More Damen Tugs

Fairplay Towage Group has placed an order with Damen Shipyards for the delivery of two additional tugboats.

One of the two tugboats is of the ASD Tug 2813 design, while the other will be fitted with azimuth stern drives and a bollard pull of 60 tonnes and with an aft winch for offshore towage.

The ASD Tug 2813 boasts a bollard pull in excess of 80 tonnes for harbor assistance. Both vessels will be fitted with external FiFi capabilities for swift response to emergencies.

These are the most recent vessels to be purchased by Fairplay from Damen, following an ASD Tug 2813 that was delivered at the end of 2023.

When the latest two tugs get delivered late in 2024, the total number of Damen vessels in Fairplay’s fleet will have grown to 13, the Dutch shipbuilder said.

“One vessel will be equipped with an aft winch which will allow us to offer a large variety of services. She will plug a gap in our lineup between our harbor tugs such as the Damen RSD Tug 2513 design, and our Damen Shoalbuster 2711 Fairplay-37.

“We have also noticed that our customers are increasingly demanding high bollard pull and this is why we are adding another newbuild tug with 80 tonnes plus bollard pull to our fleet in the form of a Damen ASD Tug 2813,” said Arkadiusz Ryz, Director Offshore Division at Fairplay Towage.