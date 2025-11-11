FarSounder Argos 3D Sonar Integrated with Anschütz SYNAPSIS (W)ECDIS NX

FarSounder, an innovator in 3D forward looking navigation sonar technology, has announced a new integration with Anschütz GmbH’s (W)ECDIS NX navigation platforms. This collaboration brings FarSounder’s real-time underwater detection and seafloor mapping data directly into the SYNAPSIS interface.

Anschütz’s SYNAPSIS interface enables third-party systems to contribute geo-referenced data layers, such as sonar returns, onto the chart display without requiring modification to the system itself. As a result, users of FarSounder’s Argos sonar can now view in-water targets, such as submerged obstacles or floating debris, as well as bathymetric data collected by the sonar, alongside traditional navigational data.

SYNAPSIS (W)ECDIS NX is known for its modular, user-centric design that unites critical navigation systems to improve safety and reduce cognitive load for operators. With the addition of Argos sonar data, bridge crews gain a clearer, real-time view of what lies ahead, both above and below the waterline. Operators can access both live and historical sonar detections, customize their display by depth and signal level, and apply different color schemes based on conditions and preference.

This marks another important step in FarSounder’s mission to make real-time 3D sonar data more accessible across the maritime industry. This follows the recent launch of FarSounder’s redesigned and easily accessible user interface, SonaSoft LT, and integrations with other advanced navigation and perception platforms.