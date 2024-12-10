Fascinated by Shipwrecks? Hear what James Delgado has to say

“The biggest museum we have sits at the bottom of the sea.” James P. Delgado

Shipwreck discoveries often hit the news and can be captivating tales of exploration, trade, and war in times gone by.

Behind these discoveries are the stories of the ships, their crews, and what life was like for them. But we may forget there are also intriguing tales of those who devote their lives to the work of finding, documenting, and preserving these precious relics of our seafaring past.



In today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world, it can seem rather routine to find shipwrecks, thanks to state-of-the-art ships, skilled professionals, and advanced underwater robotics. But it wasn’t always like this.

In our inaugural episode, we sit down with renowned maritime archaeologist James Delgado, who sheds light on the evolution of maritime archaeology, introduces us to its trailblazers, and explains how this fascinating field has transformed over time. We also touch on one of the most famous wrecks of all time—Titanic.





About James Delgado

James Delgado, Ph.D. is among the world’s leading experts in maritime archaeology and cultural heritage. He's written more than 36 books, over 200 articles, and has given hundreds of presentations worldwide. Former director of both the Vancouver Maritime Museum and maritime heritage for NOAA, he was the lead archaeologist on two TV series: Eco Nova’s The Sea Hunters (2002-2006), and National Geographic's Drain the Oceans series (2018-2023). Delgado has literally sailed the seven seas and has been an integral part of over 100 shipwreck investigations, including USS Monitor, USS Independence, USS Arizona, the buried Gold Rush ships of San Francisco, the slave ship Clotilda, and Titanic.

Tune in and subscribe here:







