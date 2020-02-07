Feadship Launches 99.95-M "Moonrise"

Feadship has launched the 99.95-meter Moonrise, the largest superyacht by waterline length built in the Netherlands to date.

Unveiled by the Feadship yard in Makkum, she offers a wide range of elegant details, long hull windows, a grey hull and striking vertical bow add to the elegance of the design by Studio De Voogt.

Moonrise has an impressive volume thanks to a 15.5-meter beam, which allows for 16 people in eight staterooms. There are also high-end crew accommodations for up to 32 , which are bathed in natural light and designed to ensure a premium standard for those living and working on the yacht. Guests and staff alike will benefit from the huge effort expended on keeping Moonrise exceptionally quiet, eclipsing even Feadship’s standards of noise and vibration attenuation.

Exterior highlights include: the superstructure is entirely clad in glass, the helipad on the foredeck and the large beach club aft, complete with gym and wellness areas. High ceilings predominate both outdoors and in, with flush decks complementing a seamless transition to the interior. The latter features a sophisticated yet minimalistic style by Rémi Tessier Design.

Twin MTU engines enable Moonrise to reach 19.5 knots and her cruising speed is 16 knots, with Quantum stabilizers ensuring a comfortable ride at all times.

Moonrise is outfitted with exhaust gas treatment to the main engines, in addition to the Feadship proprietary generator exhaust cleaning system installed these past decades. A heat recovery system installed on the generators allows Moonrise’s jacuzzi water to be warmed up using far less electrical power. And an ECO-certified system for dynamic positioning facilitates the most energy-saving generator use in this mode.

Her propeller and appendages have been designed to ensure minimum noise levels underwater, reducing both the yacht’s impact as well as interior sound levels.