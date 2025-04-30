Feadship Launches Project 827, Ready For Outfitting and Sea Trials

Feadship celebrates another milestone as Project 827 emerges from the shed at the Amsterdam facility. Measuring 71.76 meters, this forward-thinking yacht is now ready for final outfitting and sea trials.

Project 827 features exterior design and styling by Studio De Voogt, with elegant lines and low bulwark. From the extended sundeck forward to the wide swim platform aft, the yacht blends spacious deck areas with generous interiors designed for multi-generational enjoyment. Five decks of living space, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glass, offer a social layout that prioritizes natural light, connection and flexibility.

Project 827’s propulsion is driven by a next-generation diesel-electric system, a testament to Feadship’s unmatched experience in hybrid innovation since the launch of Savannah in 2015. This future-focused approach combines IMO Tier III-compliant generators with electric thrusters, ensuring a cruising experience that is quieter, cleaner, and more responsive, with a system that is engineered to support sustainable energy solutions.

A dedicated owner’s deck, offers a panoramic master stateroom with wrap-around glass, direct access to a private breakfast area, and a hot tub. This secluded level is made possible by the raised pilothouse.

The main deck aft is the yacht’s social centre. The saloon, enclosed by full-height glass, opens onto an expansive aft deck with a 7.00-meter pool and sun loungers. Teak-clad stadium steps lead down to the swim platform.

All guest accommodation is located on the main deck, where larger windows and increased ceiling height enhance the sense of space. Four staterooms and two VIP suites offer flexible comfort, with the VIPs able to combine into a full-beam suite. Beneath the aft deck, a wellness space sits just steps from the swim platform and is easily accessible to everyone on board.