Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal fell nearly 10 percent in February to 31.3 million tonnes, down from 34.7 million tonnes a month earlier, port data released on Thursday showed.

Overall August iron ore shipments from the world's biggest export terminal for the steelmaking raw material fell to 38.5 million tonnes in February from 41.1 million tonnes in January, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.





