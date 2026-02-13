Ferry Pair on Gothenburg–Kiel Route Get Major Upgrades

Stena Line has invested millions in extensive refurbishment and modernization of the Stena Germanica and Stena Scandinavica ferries on the Gothenburg–Kiel route. The renovation includes restaurant and bar areas as well as outdoor decks ahead of the com-ing travel season.

Stena Line has carried out an extensive modernisation of the Stena Germanica and Stena Scandinavica ferries that operate on the route between Gothenburg and Kiel. Now that the ships have recently returned from the shipyard, passengers can enjoy renovated restaurant and bar areas and an upgraded outdoor deck. The shipping company has in-vested millions in the project.

"The restaurant and bar areas are the most popular places for our guests to spend time on board, and the refurbishment has given them a modern and fresh look for an even better travel experience. This means that we are already well prepared for the coming high season. According to current booking figures, it looks set to be just as successful a season as 2025," says Martin Wahl, Travel Commercial Manager at Stena Line.

Last year, most of the cabins on board were modernized. Ahead of 2026, work has con-tinued with a complete renovation of the buffet restaurant and bar, as well as the Sun Deck Bar on the outdoor deck.

Image courtesy Stena Line