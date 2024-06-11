Fewer Containers Lost at Sea in 2023

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has released its annual report on containers lost at sea, showing a significant decrease to 221 containers lost in 2023 out of 250 million containers transported, a reduction from the previous lowest-ever loss of 661 containers in 2022.

While this is the lowest number recorded since the survey began in 2008, the WSC underscores the ongoing need for stringent safety measures and constant vigilance, as every container lost at sea is one too many.

About 33% of the lost containers were recovered.

The Marin TopTier Joint Industry Project has contributed concrete outcomes on the causes of containers overboard together with recommendations and training material on how to avoid and manage different kinds of dangerous parametric rolling. Later this year, the final report will be published with conclusions and recommendations arising from extensive scientific research and analyses, providing industry best practices, updated safety, container and lashing standards, guidance and recommendations for regulatory updates.

New mandatory reporting requirements for containers lost at sea were recently adopted by the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 108), and will take effect on January 1, 2026. WSC has worked closely with member nations to develop these mandatory reporting requirements, being part of the initial submission by the European Union and taking an active part in the working group. By ensuring prompt and detailed reporting of lost and drifting containers, the amendments aim to enhance navigational safety, facilitate swift response actions, and mitigate potential environmental hazards.

"The reduction in containers lost at sea in 2023 is a positive development, but it does not diminish the urgency of our work. Every container lost at sea represents a potential hazard, and our commitment to preventing these incidents must be unwavering," said John Butler, CEO of the World Shipping Council.



