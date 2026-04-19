France and Greece to Renew Defense Pact

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Greece next week to renew a security pact between the two countries against the backdrop of the war in Iran, a Greek government official said on Sunday.

France and Greece, long-standing NATO allies, signed a security and defense agreement in 2021, which required them to come to each other's aid if attacked and included the purchase of three French-made frigates and around 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets by Athens.

Macron's visit to Greece on April 24-25 will renew the agreement for a further five years, with an automatic renewal thereafter, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Macron and the Greek government will also discuss maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, the official added.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was at a standstill on Sunday after Iran reasserted control over the strategic waterway, days before a fragile ceasefire with the United States was set to expire.

Greece leads the European Union's naval mission charged with protecting ships in the Red Sea but has opposed engaging in any military operations in the Strait of Hormuz.





(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Christina Fincher)

