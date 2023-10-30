F&G and OIM Wind Introduce WTIV Designed for Next-gen Offshore Wind Turbines

Naval architecture and engineering firm Friede & Goldman (F&G) and OIM Wind Ltd on Monday announced the FO-146 Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV).

"The FO-146 is based on F&G’s WindSetter Class WTIVs. It combines the industry’s latest technology and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global offshore wind market," F&G said.

According to F&G, the FO-146 WTIV is the result of a collaboration between Friede & Goldman and OIM Wind, with the vessel set to offer "unparalleled performance, efficiency, and versatility."

The company says that the "efficient-sized" hull can accommodate up to five x 18 MW or four x 20 MW WTG sets, including their Full Height Towers on its main deck.

"It has an impressive water depth capacity of 80 meters and with a state-of-the-art 3200 mT SWL leg encircling crane, has the reach and capacity to install XXL foundations exceeding 3000 mT," F&G said.

"We are thrilled to introduce the FO-146 WTIV, a game-changing and “Green” solution that addresses the evolving demands of the offshore wind industry," said Robert Clague, P.E., VP -Engineering of Friede & Goldman. "Our collaboration with OIM Wind has been instrumental in bringing this innovative design to fruition, combining our expertise and shared vision to deliver a vessel that sets new standards in performance and efficiency."

OIM Wind's Founder and Director, Oddgeir Indrestrand, added, "The FO-146 WTIV exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the offshore industry. Through our partnership with Friede & Goldman, we have created a vessel that not only meets the needs of the “future” global offshore wind market but also offers superior value for money to our clients. We are proud to be part of this remarkable achievement."

According to F&G, the FO-146 WTIV design has already generated significant industry interest with many ongoing offshore tender solicitations.

Plans are underway for the construction of at least two units to meet growing demand in both the United States and global offshore markets, F&G said.



