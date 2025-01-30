Fifty Countries to Participate in Pakistan’s 2025 Naval Exercise and Dialogue

Pakistan is conducting its ninth AMAN naval exercise and dialogue from February 7-11, 2025, with participants from 50 countries.

The aim of AMAN is to promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and to display a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain, including piracy.

The AMAN exercise highlights Pakistan’s naval diplomacy efforts by bringing together naval forces from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), NATO and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. It provides a unique platform for nations like the US, Russia, Iran and China to engage in an entirely apolitical environment. Special Forces Operation, Explosives Ordnance Disposal and Marines teams will also participate in the exercise.

To demonstrate Pakistan's commitment to peace and regional maritime security, the Pakistan Navy held the first multi-national AMAN exercise in 2007 under the Motto “Together for Peace.” Conducted biennially, the 2023 AMAN included participants from 49 countries along with 116 observers. It was conducted in North Arabian Sea and included ships from China, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the US.

The aim of the AMAN Dialogue is to promote a shared understanding of maritime security issues, focusing on the following objectives:

• promote shared understanding of maritime security issues and challenges confronting the region and their links with the blue economy

• consider efficacy of existing mechanisms for maritime cooperation and need to adopt innovative solutions to address evolving challenges at sea

• formulate suitable strategies to enhance maritime security

• highlight Pakistan's perspective on important maritime issues

• showcase Pakistan's potential in the domain of Blue Economy.

The Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies/ Coast Guards/ Defence Forces and will include keynote addresses and seminars on contemporary maritime affairs along with bilateral meetings.



