Fincantieri Begins Building First Ship for MSC's Explora Journeys

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has begun building the first of four new ships on order for MSC Group's new luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys.

Built at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, the new cruise ship Explora I is scheduled to set sail in 2023, followed by its sister ships slated to be delivered in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The design incorporates provision for battery storage allowing future hybrid power generation, as well as the latest selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, enabling a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%. Built with ship-to-shore power capabilities to avoid CO2 emissions while at berth and powered by marine gas oil, all four ships will be RINA DOLPHIN certified for reduced underwater noise.

The ship's 461 oceanfront suites and residences will feature floor to ceiling windows and personal private terraces. Suites will start at 35 square meters, which is among the most spacious for the category in the industry.

The fourteen deck ship will feature generous indoor and outdoor public space, including more than 2,500 square meters overlooking the sea, with 64 private cabanas across three outdoor pools. A fourth pool, with a retractable glass roof, will allow swimming and poolside relaxation in any weather, and indoor and outdoor whirlpool baths will be found on the ship’s promenade deck.

(Image: Explora Journeys)