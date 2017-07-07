Fincantieri Building Third Vista Class Ship for Carnival

The steel cutting ceremony of the third Vista class cruise ship, which Fincantieri is building for Carnival Cruise Line, a brand under Carnival Corporation & plc, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera.

The newbuild, scheduled to be delivered in autumn 2019, will be a sister ship of Carnival Vista, delivered in Monfalcone in April, 2016, as well as of Carnival Horizon, also currently under construction at the shipyard in Marghera with delivery scheduled at the beginning of 2018.

At 133,500 gross tons and 323 meters long: these are the figures of the Vista class, which includes the largest ships that Fincantieri has ever built for the Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet. The new ship will have 1,987 passenger cabins added up to the 761 of the crew, being able to accommodate more than 6,500 people onboard, including staff.

Fincantieri has built 78 cruise ships since 1990 (of which 55 from 2002), and another 31 ships are currently being designed or built in the group's yards.