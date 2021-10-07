Fincantieri Cuts Steel for MSC's Explora II

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has cut first steel for Explora Journeys' new-concept luxury cruise ship Explora II.

Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the cruises division of MSC Group, ordered four vessels of this class in 2018, in a deal worth more than €2 billion.

The series' first ship, Explora I is currently under construction in Monfalcone, while Explora II will be built at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente (Genoa) yard, with deliveries planned in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Each of the four 64,000-gross-ton vessels will have 461 guest suites on board.