Fincantieri Delivers Cruise Ship Sun Princess

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has delivered Sun Princess, the first in a series of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG ) fueled cruise ships for Princess Cruises.

At about 178,000 gross tons, Sun Princess is the largest ship ever built in Italy, as well as the first LNG cruise ship ever built by Fincantieri, the shipbuilder said. The ship is also the first dual-fuel vessel powered primarily by LNG to enter the Princess fleet.

Sun Princess is the first in Princess Cruises’ Sphere class. Its sister-ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2025. The Lloyd’s Register classed cruise ships will each accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and are based on a next-generation platform design.

The new ship, which was scheduled to begin its first voyage on February 18, will need to remain alongside in the Monfalcone shipyard to allow for additional technical work. Sun Princess now will make its maiden voyage on February 28 from Rome.