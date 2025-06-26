Fincantieri Delivers Cruise Ship Viking Vesta

Viking Vesta, the second of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, was delivered today at the Ancona shipyard.

The ceremony was attended by Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Business Unit of Fincantieri.

The vessel belongs to the segment of small cruise ships. With a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, Viking Vesta has 499 cabins and can accommodate 998 passengers on board. The vessel is the 14th ship delivered by Fincantieri to Viking, including the two expedition units built by the Norwegian subsidiary Vard.

Considering the ships already ordered, the contracts signed and the option agreements signed in recent months – the finalization of which is subject to access to financing according to industry practice – the solid and long-lasting collaboration between Fincantieri and Viking, started in 2012, can today count on a total portfolio of 28 units.

The two companies recently announced the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, used for both propulsion and on-board electricity generation, the Viking Libra, to be delivered at the end of 2026.

The vessel, currently under construction at the Ancona shipyard, will be able to sail and operate with zero emissions, allowing it to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas. The sister ship, Viking Astrea, under construction at the same shipyard for delivery in 2027, will also be equipped with the innovative hydrogen technology.

Image courtesy Fincantieri




