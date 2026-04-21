Meyer Turku Targets Digital, Green Shift with New Industry Program

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has launched a five-year research and development program aimed at supporting the maritime industry through environmental, digital and geopolitical changes.

The MERiON program, co-funded by Business Finland, will run from 2026 to 2030 and focus on developing future-ready cruise ships and floating infrastructure.

The initiative builds on the company’s previous NEcOLEAP program and is part of a broader effort to strengthen Finland’s shipbuilding sector through increased research, development and innovation investment.

The program will focus on three main areas: future operations, structures and materials, and maritime technologies, including work on digitalization, circular economy solutions and clean energy systems.

“The maritime industry is of strategic importance to Finland, and strong RDI activities enable us to maintain our leading position in international markets.

“Through MERiON, we can respond even better to our customers’ changing needs, strengthen our ecosystem, and create new business opportunities for the entire Finnish maritime cluster.

“In MERiON, we develop technologies that respond both to increasingly stringent environmental requirements and to the needs of a rapidly changing business environment. Our research will focus particularly on circular economy solutions, digitalization, structural design, clean energy solutions, and net zero materials,” said Tom Degerman, Chief Commercial Officer.

The program will be carried out in collaboration with companies, universities and research institutes, with total research and development investment from Meyer Turku and its partners expected to reach up to $100 million.

The program will be managed by the company’s GT Lab innovation unit.