Fincantieri Delivers New Cruise Ship to Norwegian Operator

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered Norwegian Aqua cruise ship to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Norwegian Aqua is the first ship of the expanded Prima Plus Class that Fincantieri is building for NCL.

At 156,300 gross tons and a length that spans 1,056 feet, Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than the first two Prima Class vessels, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which also feature the craftmanship of Fincantieri.

In addition to the delivery of Norwegian Aqua, the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera will experience another milestone tomorrow, with the launching ceremony of Norwegian Luna, the sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, scheduled for delivery in spring 2026.

A double event which further strengthens the close relationship between Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, coming just weeks after the announcement of a landmark order for four approximately 226,000 tons cruise ships - the largest ever built for NCL by the Group.