Fincantieri Delivers "Viking Mira" Cruise Ship

Fincantieri and Viking celebrated the delivery of “Viking Mira” at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona.

The ceremony was attended by Jeff Dash, Viking’s Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development, Giorgio Gomiero, Senior Vice President Operations of Fincantieri and Gilberto Tobaldi, Director of the Ancona Shipyard.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, “Viking Mira” features 499 staterooms and can accommodate up to 998 passengers. The vessel, which will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, belongs to the small cruise ship segment and joins Viking’s ocean fleet, all built by Fincantieri.

All Viking vessels are designed and built in accordance with the latest international safety and navigation regulations and are equipped with advanced technological solutions and highly efficient propulsion systems aimed at reducing emissions and minimizing environmental impact, in line with the highest industry standards.