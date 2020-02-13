Fincantieri Delivers Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said it has presented Scarlet Lady, the first of four new cruise ships it is building for new cruise ship operator Virgin Voyages, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

The 110,00-gross-ton Scarlet Lady, constructed at the builder's shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, is 278 meters long and 38 meters wide.

Virgin Voyages second ship, Valiant Lady, currently under construction in the same yard, will be delivered in 2021, while the third and the fourth units, still unnamed, will set sail in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Each new vessel will feature more than 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members on board. According to the builder, onboard noise and vibration will be kept to a minimum, and guests will be able to install a mobile app that will enable them to manage cabin functions such as air conditioning, lightening, opening and closing of blinds, music and television.

Scalet Lady is equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine’s waste heat. In addition to a scrubber system for the waste management of sulfur dioxides, the new unit is also fitted with a catalytic converter, which reduces nitrogen oxides.

Scarlet Lady is entirely equipped with LED lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel savings.