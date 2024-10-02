Fincantieri Delivers Warship Giovanni delle Bande Nere to the Italian Navy

Shipbuilder Fincantieri announced it delivered the fourth Multipurpose Combat ship (PPA), Giovanni delle Bande Nere, for the Italian Navy. The official handover took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Vice Admiral Andrea Gueglio, Director of Italian Navy Military Personnel Directorate, by Admiral Chief Inspector Giuseppe Abbamonte, Director of the Naval Armaments Directorate - NAVARM, and Mr. Joachim Sucker, OCCAR Director, welcomed by Attilio Dapelo, Senior Vice President Operations Naval Vessels Division, and Antonio Quintano, Director of the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso-Muggiano.

This vessel, the first of the class in “full” configuration, is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament under the aegis of OCCAR (Organization Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

The builder describes the PPA as a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and first line fighting vessel.

There are different configurations of combat system: starting from a “light” version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a “full” one, equipped for a complete defence ability. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

• 143 meters long overall

• Speed more than 31 knots

• 171 persons of the crew

• Equipped with a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

• Capacity to supply drinking water and electrical power to land

The PPA ships are built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano with deliveries expected until 2026.