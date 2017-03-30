Princess Cruises Takes Ship Delivery from Fincantieri

Majestic Princess, the third Royal Princess class cruise ship built by Fincantieri for ship owner Princess Cruises, was delivered at the Monfalcone shipyard in Italy. Princess Cruises, a Carnival Group brand, will deploy the new vessel on the Chinese market.

The 145,000-gross-ton Majestic Princess is said to be the largest ship ever built in Italy, able to accommodate 4,250 passengers in 1,780 cabins and 1,350 crew members.

The vessel flies the Bermuda flag and is the first ship which Fincantieri has specifically designed and built for the Chinese market, featuring a number of venues on board expressly tailored for Chinese passengers’ tastes and habits, such as karaoke rooms and restaurants. The cruise liner also features a new livery with Princess Cruises historic logo painted on both sides on the ship’s bow and Chinese ideograms Shèng Shì Gng Zh Haò, meaning Grand Spirit.

Majestic Princess follows sister ships Royal Princess and Regal Princess, delivered from the same shipyard in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni; the President of the Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Debora Serracchiani; for the ship owner by Micky Arison , Chairman of Carnival Corporation; Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation; Stein Kruse, CEO of Holland America Group; and Jan Swartz, Group President of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia. Fincantieri was represented by Giampiero Massolo, Chairman and Giuseppe Bono , CEO.

Fincantieri has built 77 cruise ships since 1990 (of which 54 from 2002), and other 30 ships are currently being designed or built in the group's yards.