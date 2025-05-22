Fincantieri and Enra Energy Sign Strategic Maritime Defense Partnership in Malaysia

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri and Malaysia’s Enra Energy Solutions (EES) have signed a technical collaboration agreement aimed at supporting the Royal Malaysian Navy’s fleet renewal program.

The agreement supports Malaysia’s a long-term strategy to modernize and streamline the Navy's fleet.

The partnership is designed to enhance Malaysia’s local shipbuilding capabilities and stimulate the growth of its maritime defense industry. It focuses on the joint development, supply, and support of next-generation naval vessels, including Multi Role Support Ships (MRSS) and the third batch of Littoral Mission Ships (LMS). These assets are intended to strengthen Malaysia’s operational readiness amid evolving regional security dynamics.

Fincantieri, a global leader in naval and commercial shipbuilding and a long-standing partner of both the Italian and U.S. navies, brings extensive expertise in designing and constructing high-tech naval platforms. Enra Energy Solutions, a key Malaysian player in maintenance, repair, and logistics services, will leverage the partnership to help build a local maritime defense supply chain.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in developing a resilient national defense ecosystem. Southeast Asia is a strategic region for the future of naval defense. By combining our global experience with Malaysia’s local excellence, we are proud to support the Royal Malaysian Navy’s strategic vision,” said Biagio Mazzotta, Fincantieri’s Chairman.

The agreement forms part of Fincantieri’s broader strategy to establish long-term industrial partnerships in key global regions, aiming to transfer technology, know-how, and expertise to strengthen local defense industries.