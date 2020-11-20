Fincantieri Floating Dock Refit in La Spezia

Working with Italian partner Westeam Srl, Scanjet PSM has secured a floating dock refit project with the Fincantieri Group, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups with 20 shipyards across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Requiring very short delivery lead times, the companies were tasked to refit a ballast level gauging system for a floating dock in La Spezia. With a lifting power of 40,000 tons and with 32 ballast/double bottoms, the floating dock had been re-floated after sinking last year and Fincantieri needed the damaged equipment replacing urgently.

Scanjet PSM said it worked with Westeam to supply Titanium APT500 sensors and termination modules for all ballast tanks on the 265 meter dock within two weeks. The APT500 sensors are marine type approved and fully certified for use in hazardous areas.