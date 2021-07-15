Fincantieri Floats Out 'Viking Mars' Cruise Ship

Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri has floated out the Viking Mars ocean cruise ship being built in Ancona for the shipowner Viking.

The Viking Mars will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. Like its sister ships, the about 47,800-ton vessel, will have 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

"The ship, eighth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design, and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the “Viking Mars” a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance," Fincantieri said.

"In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto," Fincantieri further said.

According to Fincantieri, the Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”.

The vessels also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull, reducing fuel consumption, as well as systems that minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases.



