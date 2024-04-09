Fincantieri Lands Norwegian Cruise Line Order for Four Next-Gen Cruise Ships

Fincantieri has received a highly significant order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for the construction of four new next-generation cruise ships.

The order entails the construction of two cruise ships for the Regent Seven Seas Cruises and two for the Oceania Cruises brands respectively.

The ships designated for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2029, will boast a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and accommodate approximately 850 passengers.

Meanwhile, the vessels for Oceania Cruises, set for deliveries in 2027 and 2028, will feature a gross tonnage of 86,000 tons and accommodate around 1,450 passengers. The contract for these four new units is now in effect and has already been secured through financing.

Additionally, Fincantieri has signed a letter of intent with the same shipowner to explore the construction of four additional units.

These vessels, slated for delivery in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036, will be the largest ever built for the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand, with a gross tonnage of approximately 200,000 tons and the capacity to accommodate around 5,000 passengers each.

The four-ship NCL order is expected to replace a separate, effective, two-ship order for Oceania Cruises initially placed to secure availability with the shipyard. The four-ship order for NCL is still being finalized and is subject to financing. Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029, with all expected delivery dates being preliminary and subject to change, according to Fincantieri.

“We are particularly proud of this impressive new agreement and the partnership with a historic and prestigious client like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, confirming a continuity of strategic relationships that we consider a great industrial value,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri stated: “

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Fincantieri on this strategic new-ship order for the future of our company. This will ensure the steady introduction of cutting-edge vessels into our fleet and solidify our long-term growth,” added Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.