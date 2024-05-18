Fincantieri Launches Navy Logistics Support Ship

A launching ceremony of the Logistic Support Ship (LSS) Atlante took place at Fincantieri's shipyard in Castellammare di Stabia.

Atlante will be delivered in 2025 and is the second unit of this type built for the Navy. The first, Vulcano, was delivered by Fincantieri in 2021.

The ships designed to provide logistical support to multiplel national naval components. The LSS ships are designed to be flexible and multi-use, part of the Navy fleet renewal plan, commissioned to the Temporary Business Grouping (RTI) made up of Fincantieri and Leonardo, and stand out for their very high level of innovation which makes them extremely flexible and efficient in different usage profiles. Apart from military use, they are envisioned to deploy for multiple missions, including support of Civil Protection in humanitarian aid and rescue operations.

The LSS is a logistical support unit for the fleet also equipped with hospital and healthcare capabilities. The ship combines the ability to transport and transfer liquid cargos (diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solids (spare parts, food and ammunition) to other naval units and to carry out repair and maintenance operations at sea for other units. The unit is capable of carrying even more complex defense systems and supporting intelligence and electronic warfare equipment.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Team Admiral Enrico Credendino, welcomed by the President of Fincantieri, General Claudio Graziano, by the CEO and General Director, Pierroberto Folgiero, and by the General Director of the Ships Division Fincantieri military, Dario Deste. Also participating, among others, were Joachim Sucker, Director of the Joint Organization for Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), and the Director of the Naval Armaments Directorate - NAVARM, Chief Inspector Admiral Giuseppe Abbamonte.

Godmother of the new unit, Mrs. Federica Gargano, niece of Admiral Romeo Oliva, former Commander of the Naval Forces, decorated with two Silver Medals for Military Valor.

Image courtesy FincantieriLSS Fact Box

• approximately 27,000 tons

• 193 meters long

• approximately 20 knots of speed

• 235 people between crew and specialists

• rescue capacity at sea

• Ability to recover vehicles and materials from the surface and bottom

• base for rescue operations via helicopters and special boats



