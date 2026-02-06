Fincantieri Lays Keel of Oceania Sonata Cruise Ship in Italy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), have held the keel laying ceremony for the Oceania Sonata cruise ship at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard.

With a gross tonnage of about 86,000 tonnes, Oceania Sonata will accommodate up to 1,390 guests. The ship is designed to feature large public spaces and high levels of comfort, continuing Oceania Cruises’ focus on luxury travel and onboard experiences.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Oceania Sonata is the first vessel in the new Sonata class, a next-generation cruise ship series developed from the Allura class. The Allura-class ships Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura were built by Fincantieri at its Sestri Ponente shipyard and delivered in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

The Sonata class program includes three additional vessels. Oceania Arietta is scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, followed by two further Sonata-class ships planned for delivery in 2032 and 2035.