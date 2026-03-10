Cool Carriers Takes Delivery of First Next-Generation Snow-Class Reefer Fleet

Cool Carriers, the world’s largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, is set to operate seven new Type Reefer Carriers from Kitanihon Shipbuilding in Japan, and took delivery of the first vessel, Snow Flower, on 4 March.

Each vessel is designed to safely carry 5,000 high-cube pallets of perishable fruit, along with up to 168 reefer containers, at a service speed of 18 knots. Two vessels have capacities of over 630,000 cubic feet, while five have capacities of 660,000 cubic feet.

All vessels will share the same specifications and form a new series, with deliveries scheduled from March 2026 through to 2028. The names draw inspiration from the company’s original and highly regarded Snow-class vessels.

The vessels will feature modern hull and propulsion designs, including energy-efficient engines engineered to meet stringent IMO and EU environmental regulations through to 2030 and beyond.

This order forms part of Cool Carriers’ ongoing fleet renewal strategy, ensuring continued competitiveness in the specialized reefer segment. Following this order, the company will have a total of 7 vessels on order, with 2 scheduled for delivery in the remainder of 2026.

Cool Carriers is both an owner and a time-chartered fleet operator, which includes leasing vessels from Japanese owners. The company’s expanding fleet represents a significant increase in reefer capacity, with vessels capable of carrying up to 14,000 pallets under deck and in containers combined.

Cool Carriers serves key global trade routes, including New Zealand to Europe (kiwifruit), Chile to the United States, Ecuador’s banana exports, and growing volumes from South Africa and Argentina to Europe.

As global demand for year-round fresh produce continues to rise, Cool Carriers plays a vital – if often unseen – role in maintaining resilient food supply chains. The introduction of the Snow-class vessels will further improve both delivery reliability and environmental performance.

Glenn Selling, Chief Operating Officer at Cool Carriers, said: “Cool Carriers is proud to introduce the Snow class. With a 2.5-metre deck height, these vessels represent a major step forward for the specialized reefer industry. Exporters will no longer need to choose between standard and high-cube pallets – the new vessels are designed entirely for high-cube cargo, matching the internal height of modern reefer containers.”



