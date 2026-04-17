Fincantieri, NCL Launch Cruise Ship Newbuild Ahead of 2027 Delivery

Italy’s Fincantieri and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) have launched the cruise ship Norwegian Aura at the Monfalcone shipyard, marking the start of the vessel’s final outfitting phase ahead of delivery scheduled for spring 2027.

With a gross tonnage of about 170,000 tonnes and a length of 344 metres, Norwegian Aura is around 10% larger than previous Prima Plus-class ships Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

The vessel features 1,976 cabins and can accommodate approximately 3,880 passengers. Design highlights include a large water park with multiple slides, a suspended adventure course, a vertical climbing wall and Ocean Boulevard, a 360-degree outdoor promenade.

Norwegian Aura is the first NCL’s vessel built at the Monfalcone yard.

The project forms part of a long-standing partnership between Fincantieri and NCL, which has been expanded by a recent order for three additional cruise ships, bringing the total number of vessels on order to 16 with deliveries scheduled through 2037.

Fincantieri said the Monfalcone shipyard remains a key production hub for cruise ship construction, having delivered more than 40 vessels and employing around 6,500 people, while supporting a broader supply chain of over 23,000 jobs.