Fincantieri Offers New Apprenticeship Program in Wisconsin Shipyards

Fincantieri Marine Group began accepting applications for a new paid Industrial Shipbuilding Apprenticeship program this week.

This program, which was approved by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, is designed to increase the quality and quantity of skilled technicians trained and equipped to succeed in the maritime sector of the manufacturing industry.

Fincantieri will select its first group of apprentices in July, and then will open up additional apprenticeship positions in the coming months. Interested men and women can apply through the company’s website.

“We provide paid training and education which leads to industry-recognized credentials and college-level credits,” said Peggy Boudreau, head of Human Relations at Fincantieri Marine Group. “The beauty of our paid apprenticeship program is that it encompasses nearly every facet of manufacturing, including safe operation of machinery, reading blueprints, understanding processes, conducting measurement and inspections, as well as a deeper understanding of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards.”

Fincantieri operates three busy shipyards in northeast Wisconsin, where they custom-build an array of maritime vessels, including agile warships for the Navy and large commercial vessels for use on the Great Lakes and beyond. The marine industry's continued growth has raised the demand for competent technicians, and Fincantieri has achieved significant progress in attracting and retaining brilliant men and women with stable career possibilities for the next 10 years through paid education, training, and mentorship.

The shipbuilding apprenticeship program is open to adult U.S. citizens regardless of manufacturing experience. Those who have already participated in other registered Wisconsin apprenticeships are not eligible for this program, however Fincantieri has hundreds of open jobs at its Wisconsin locations that provide interesting employment options for nearly everyone.