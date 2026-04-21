Whale Watching Catamaran Ready for Operation in Seattle

FRS Clipper has welcomed its new whale watching catamaran Emerald Clipper.

The new boat will be Seattle’s only whale watching tour operating from downtown Seattle and will offer two sailings per day during the summer season. The 103-foot catamaran features two expansive, wind-protected viewing decks, floor-to-ceiling windows, and cruising speeds of up to 32 knots. It has capacity for 300 guests.

FRS Clipper commissioned the vessel’s owner, CNI Newco, to have the Emerald Clipper built by Mavrik Marine, Inc. in Washington. It was designed by One2Three Naval Architects in Australia.

Onboard amenities include a galley serving hot meals and a dedicated naturalist station where guests can deepen their understanding of the region’s rich marine life.

Emerald Clipper offers low wake at high speed and is over 50% more fuel efficient than the company’s previous vessel San Juan Clipper (aka SJC) at the same speed (24 knots), and is able to cruise at a faster speed (over 32 knots) than the SJC while still operating almost 40% more efficiently on fuel.

The company says: “Guests of Emerald Clipper will enjoy the wonders of Puget Sound on a vessel that was built in Washington.”

Jo Mihok, a long-time Clipper employee, is being honored as the Emerald Clipper Godmother. Mihok began working at Clipper shortly after graduating from college in the 1990s. She started her Clipper career as a deckhand and progressed to become Head of Operations, and now Human Resources Director. As part of her tenure, she wrote Clipper’s first whale watching guidebook. More recently, she created an internal program that offers a pathway for entry-level vessel employees to advance in their maritime career at Clipper.

“For me, being named Godmother of Emerald Clipper represents trust and a connection to Clipper’s history of tradition and its future,” said Mihok. “I took my job seriously while caring for the crew, the vessel, and its passengers. It’s a great responsibility and I’m proud to continue my stewardship and be part of her story.”

The new vessel arrives as FRS Clipper is also celebrating its 40th anniversary of connecting Seattle and Victoria through their fast ferry service.

The Only Seattle Wildlife & Whale Watching Tour will begin operating in May.



