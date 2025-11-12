Fincantieri Posts Strong Revenue and Order Growth, Record €61 Billion Workload

Fincantieri reported strong financial and commercial performance through the first nine months of 2025, with revenue up 20% year-over-year to €6.7 billion and EBITDA rising 40% to €461 million. The company’s orderbook surged to record levels, underscoring continued momentum across cruise, naval and specialized vessel programs.



The total workload reached €61.1 billion, equivalent to about 7.5 times 2024 revenues, while the firm’s backlog grew 32% to €41 billion. New orders of €16 billion during the period—nearly double the previous year—reflect robust global demand for both defense and commercial vessels. Fincantieri delivered 19 ships from nine shipyards and now holds 100 vessels in its portfolio with deliveries scheduled through 2036.



CEO Pierroberto Folgiero credited the company’s workforce and multi-segment strength: “We are seeing simultaneous growth in revenues, margins, and backlog—evidence of a solid industrial cycle and sustainable value creation across our business,” he said.



The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.6x, ahead of the deleveraging path set in its industrial plan. Fincantieri reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, targeting roughly €9 billion in revenues, an EBITDA margin above 7%, and positive net income.



Looking ahead, Fincantieri is expanding into next-generation technologies including autonomous underwater and surface drones, fuel-cell propulsion, battery pack production, and the launch of Fincantieri Ingenium, a new digital platform to integrate AI into ship and port operations.



The company’s 2026–2030 industrial plan is expected by year-end, followed by a Capital Markets Day in Q1 2026.