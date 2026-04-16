Fincantieri, Princess Ink Deal for Three LNG-Fueled Ships

Fincantieri and Princess Cruises signed an agreement for the construction of three new LNG-powered cruise ships. The vessel, part of a new “Voyager” class, will be built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone yard, with deliveries scheduled for 2035, 2038 and 2039. While financial details were not disclosed, the contract has been described as significant and remains subject to financing and standard conditions.



Each ship will be approximately 183,000 gross tons and carry around 4,700 passengers, placing them among the larger vessels in the Princess fleet. The ships will be powered primarily by liquefied natural gas (LNG), reflecting the continued shift among cruise operators toward lower-emission propulsion solutions.



The order was announced during Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami and adds to an already substantial backlog for Fincantieri, particularly at Monfalcone, one of the group’s flagship cruise shipbuilding facilities.



The deal builds on recent deliveries of Sun Princess (2024) and Star Princess (2025), both constructed at the same yard. With this latest agreement, Fincantieri has now delivered—or has on order—more than two dozen vessels for Princess Cruises over a 35-year relationship.