Fincantieri Secures Viking Order for Two Expedition Vessels

Fincantieri announces the acquisition of an order from Viking for the construction of two expedition vessels. In addition, the two companies also signed an agreement for an option for two ocean ships, marking a new milestone in the collaboration between the two companies. The value of these agreements, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered very important[1].

The two expedition vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031, will be sister ships to “Viking Octantis” and “Viking Polaris," both built by Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard and delivered in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The new units will be delivered from Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard, supporting Viking’s expansion in the market dedicated to exploration in polar and remote regions.

Each vessel will accommodate 378 guests in 189 staterooms and will be certified “Polar Class 6” for safe operations in polar regions. Designed to navigate remote areas and the St. Lawrence River, they will offer maneuverability and stability in rough seas. Features include straight bows, extended hulls and fin stabilizers, while ice-strengthened structures will enable safe sailing in extreme environments. U-tank stabilizers will reduce rolling when the ship is stationary. The vessels are designed by the same experienced nautical architects and engineers behind Viking’s ocean fleet, combining Scandinavian design, intimate public spaces and purpose‑built areas for expedition operations.

The two additional ocean ship options, both scheduled for delivery in 2034, will be placed in the upper premium ship segment and will follow the same design philosophy and technical standards as the vessels already built by Fincantieri or under construction in its Italian yards. With a gross tonnage of around 54,300 tons and capacity for 998 guests in 499 cabins, they will comply with the latest environmental and navigation regulations and will feature state‑of‑the‑art safety systems.

This latest order further reinforces a strong partnership dating back to 2012, which now encompasses a total of 26 ships.





[1] For Fincantieri, a “very important” cruise agreement is an agreement valued at over USD$2.32 billion (euro 2 billion).