Fincantieri: Strong Growth in Q1 2025

Fincantieri has shared its interim financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing growth across all business segments and achieving its best ever quarter in terms of new orders.

Key highlights from the report include:

Revenues totalled €2,376 million, up 35% compared to Q1 2024 (€1,767 million).

EBITDA: €154 million, a 54% increase from Q1 2024 (€100 million), driven by strong performances in all segments, especially Shipbuilding (+53%).

EBITDA margin: 6.5%, up from 5.7% in Q1 2024, driven by higher revenues in the defense sector, operational efficiency improvements in the cruise ship business and the contribution of WASS Submarine Systems.

Launch of Underwater segment: The newly launched Underwater operating segment generated €95 million in revenue and achieved an EBITDA margin of 17%. This marks a critical step in strengthening the company’s forefront position in the defense and critical subsea infrastructure sectors.

New orders reached €11.7 billion in Q1 2025, representing an extraordinary 76% of the total new orders secured in 2024.

Backlog reached €40.3 billion, up 30% from the end of 2024, with the total backlog (including soft backlog) reaching a record €57.6 billion.

4 ships delivered in Q1 2025 and 102 units in the portfolio with deliveries expected until 2036.

Fincantieri is well-positioned to meet its 2025 goals and beyond, and the company continues to pursue innovation and industrial growth across its three core business segments: cruise, defense and offshore.