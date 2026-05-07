ABS, Seatrium to Collaborate on Maritime, Offshore Innovation

ABS and Seatrium Technology and Innovation Pte. Ltd, a technology subsidiary of global offshore, marine and energy engineering solutions specialist Seatrium Limited, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance innovation, regulatory alignment and sustainable technologies across the maritime and offshore energy sectors.

The agreement establishes a framework for knowledge exchange and technical collaboration to support Seatrium's technology team, helping to shape the next generation of maritime and offshore solutions.

“This agreement positions ABS and Seatrium to work closely together at the intersection of innovation and regulation. This is the latest step in our industry-leading technology collaboration with Seatrium that promises to make a real contribution to the safer application of next-generation technologies,” said Matthew Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.