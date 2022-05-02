Fincantieri in Talks with NCL for $4 Billion Cruise Ship Order
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is in talks with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) over an order worth around $4 billion to build new cruise ships, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Italian daily Il Secolo XIX reported on Sunday that six new ships could be built by Fincantieri for the Miami-based company.
Norwegian Cruise Line was not immediately available for comment.
(Reuters - Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Keith Weir)