Friday, May 13, 2022
Fincantieri in Talks with NCL for $4 Billion Cruise Ship Order

May 2, 2022

© Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is in talks with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) over an order worth around $4 billion to build new cruise ships, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Italian daily Il Secolo XIX reported on Sunday that six new ships could be built by Fincantieri for the Miami-based company.

Norwegian Cruise Line was not immediately available for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Keith Weir)

