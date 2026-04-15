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Friday, April 17, 2026

Fincantieri Wins $30m US Navy Contract for Four Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 15, 2026

© Timon - stock.adobe.com

© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Wednesday its Fincantieri Marine Group unit has won a $30 million contract with the U.S. Navy for materials procurement and engineering activities for the four vessels under its Medium Landing Ship (LSM) program.

Here are some details about the deal:

  • The award supports the immediate procurement of long lead-time materials and the execution of engineering and critical industrial and production readiness activities for the first four vessels, the company said.

  • It will enable a start to construction as early as the fourth quarter of 2026.

  • This step represents a "material acceleration" for the LSM program and precedes a future award of construction contracts, the Fincantieri statement said.

  • The award is subject to applicable approvals and contractual arrangements.


(Reuters)

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